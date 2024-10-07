Star Health & Allied Insurance Company receives upgrade in credit ratings

From CAREStar Health & Allied Insurance Company has achieved a significant milestone with a credit rating upgrade from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The company's Long-Term Issuer Rating has been elevated to 'IND AA+' from 'IND AA', with a Stable outlook. Additionally, Star Health's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'IND AA' from 'IND AA-'. The upgrade reflects Star's consistence in profitability, leadership position and large distribution network. Recently, Care Ratings had also assigned Star Health Insurance a credit rating of 'CARE AA+' with a Stable Outlook.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content