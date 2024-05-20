Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1217.57 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 317.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.95% to Rs 4271.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3074.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 150.25% to Rs 104.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1217.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1033.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.