Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1217.57 crore
Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 150.25% to Rs 104.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1217.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1033.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 317.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.95% to Rs 4271.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3074.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1217.571033.16 18 4271.503074.05 39 OPM %10.7510.37 -9.824.37 - PBDT114.9890.11 28 364.0073.83 393 PBT104.0178.03 33 317.3024.64 1188 NP104.0341.57 150 317.33-11.82 LP
First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

