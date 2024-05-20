India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.29% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.56% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content