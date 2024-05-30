Business Standard
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 81.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 8.17 crore
Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 81.08% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.22% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 34.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.1710.60 -23 34.2235.65 -4 OPM %-2.3317.17 -12.5410.74 - PBDT0.432.41 -82 6.876.03 14 PBT0.262.33 -89 6.375.73 11 NP0.211.11 -81 4.053.04 33
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

