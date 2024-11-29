Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emaar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Emaar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 56.19% to Rs 242.56 crore

Net Loss of Emaar India reported to Rs 116.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 155.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 56.19% to Rs 242.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 553.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales242.56553.69 -56 OPM %9.68-0.60 -PBDT-113.05-152.79 26 PBT-116.08-155.34 25 NP-116.08-155.34 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Back from Delhi, Shinde heads to village; Mahayuti meet likely on Dec 1

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel stock soars 6%, logs sharpest intra-day rally in 18 months

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Airtel push Sensex 750 pts higher to 79,800, Nifty above 24,100

Keir Starmer

UK crackdown: Employers underpaying migrant workers to face penalties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon