SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 5.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.72% to Rs 2158.44 croreNet profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 5.79% to Rs 170.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.72% to Rs 2158.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1703.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2158.441703.28 27 OPM %47.9049.74 -PBDT271.18271.43 0 PBT229.84241.52 -5 NP170.10180.56 -6
