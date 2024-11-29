Business Standard
SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 5.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 26.72% to Rs 2158.44 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 5.79% to Rs 170.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.72% to Rs 2158.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1703.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2158.441703.28 27 OPM %47.9049.74 -PBDT271.18271.43 0 PBT229.84241.52 -5 NP170.10180.56 -6

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

