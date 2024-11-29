Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 64.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 317.10 croreNet profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 64.90% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 317.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 251.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales317.10251.92 26 OPM %62.7259.88 -PBDT74.3646.93 58 PBT69.2842.05 65 NP52.0131.54 65
