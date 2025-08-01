Emami Ltd rises for third straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 612.95, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% slide in NIFTY and a 8.8% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.
Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612.95, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 24642. The Sensex is at 80846.46, down 0.42%. Emami Ltd has gained around 9.65% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55812.15, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.68 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 30.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
