Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh auto units in July'25; YTD sales rise by 1% YoY

Bajaj Auto has reported 3% rise in total auto sales for July 2025, selling 3.66 lakh units as against 3.54 lakh units sold in July 2024.
Domestic sales added up to 1.83 lakh units (down 13% YoY) while exports aggregated to 1.82 lakh units (up 28% YoY).
While two-wheeler sales remained flat at 2.96 lakh units, commercial vehicle sales rose by 23% to 0.69 lakh units in July 2025 over July 2024.
On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 14.77 lakh units as against sales of 14.56 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.
The auto majors standalone net profit rose 6% to Rs 2,049 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content