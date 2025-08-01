Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 28,708 tractors in month of July 2025 compared to 27,209 units in July 2024, recording a growth of 6%.

The company's domestic tractors sales rose 5% to 26,990 units while exports rose 6% to 1,718 units during the month.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 26,990 tractors in the domestic market during the month of July 2025, a growth of 5% over last year. This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting. Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6% over last year.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Credo Brands tumbles after Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Credo Brands tumbles after Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% growth in July sales volumes

Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% growth in July sales volumes

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon