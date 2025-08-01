Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5824.5, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% drop in NIFTY and a 8.92% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5824.5, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24635.45. The Sensex is at 80821.07, down 0.45%. Britannia Industries Ltd has risen around 0.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55812.15, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5778.5, up 0.9% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% drop in NIFTY and a 8.92% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

