EMS to consider funds raising on Sep 19

EMS announced that a meeting of its board will be held on Thursday, 19 September 2024 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities.The firm may issue Global Depository Receipts (GDR), American Depository Receipts (ADR), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) and / or other securities convertible into equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with or without warrants and/ or convertible preference shares or any security convertible into equity shares through permissible modes, including but not limited to a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including one or more qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and shareholders approval.
EMS is a multi-disciplinary EPC company, headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 63.7% to Rs 37.12 crore on 49.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 206.28 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of EMS declined 2.33% to currently trade at Rs 775.10 on the BSE.
