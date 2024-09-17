Granules India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.15, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 67.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.25% rally in NIFTY and a 51.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.15, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25417.95. The Sensex is at 83067.63, up 0.1%.Granules India Ltd has lost around 17.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23448.75, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.17 lakh shares in last one month.