Industrials stocks slide

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 58.19 points or 0.37% at 15808.1 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Triveni Turbine Ltd (down 4.9%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (down 4.08%),Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 4%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.92%),Apar Industries Ltd (down 3.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 3.59%), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (down 3.56%), Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (down 3.38%), Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (down 3.11%), and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (down 2.96%).
On the other hand, Avalon Technologies Ltd (up 7.89%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 4.99%), and Time Technoplast Ltd (up 3.39%) turned up.
 
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 90.87 or 0.16% at 57196.78.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.57 points or 0% at 17010.13.
The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.21% at 25436.95.

NSE SME SPP Polymer's listing fails to spark interest

NSE SME SPP Polymer's listing fails to spark interest

Granules India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indices trade with small gains; European mkt opens higher

Indices trade with small gains; European mkt opens higher

Railtel Corp bags Rs 49-crore service order

Railtel Corp bags Rs 49-crore service order

JBM Auto arm secures $100 mln funding from ADB, AIIB

JBM Auto arm secures $100 mln funding from ADB, AIIB

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.59 points or 0.19% at 83147.37.
On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

tata motors

TaMo-JLR will be making EVs in India for global markets: N Chandra

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape case: SC orders financial probe, Wikipedia to remove names

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty near record highs; Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Airtel lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty near record highs; Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Airtel lead

Asian Champions Trophy IND vs CHN

Asian Champions Trophy LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs CHN final at 3:30 PM IST; PAK 0-1 KOR in 3rd QTR

bus, buses

India, US for giving push to sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen in buses

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

