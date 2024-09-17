Industrials stocks slide

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 58.19 points or 0.37% at 15808.1 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Triveni Turbine Ltd (down 4.9%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (down 4.08%),Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 4%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.92%),Apar Industries Ltd (down 3.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 3.59%), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (down 3.56%), Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (down 3.38%), Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (down 3.11%), and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (down 2.96%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Avalon Technologies Ltd (up 7.89%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 4.99%), and Time Technoplast Ltd (up 3.39%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 90.87 or 0.16% at 57196.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.57 points or 0% at 17010.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.21% at 25436.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.59 points or 0.19% at 83147.37.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News