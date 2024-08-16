Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 14.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.60% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance declined 14.41% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.60% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.732.2857.6490.791.351.491.211.480.951.11