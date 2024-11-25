Business Standard
Energy shares rise

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index rising 361.38 points or 3.28% at 11373.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.86%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.3%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 4.04%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.77%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.99%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.96%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.84%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.64%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1012.66 or 1.92% at 53625.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 300.26 points or 1.94% at 15788.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 382.75 points or 1.6% at 24290.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1207.36 points or 1.53% at 80324.47.

On BSE,2815 shares were trading in green, 496 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

