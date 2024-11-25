Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today
Winter session of Parliament 2024 LIVE: Catch all the live news developments of the Parliament's proceedings here
Parliament winter session today: The winter session of Parliament is set to begin today with the INDIA bloc calling for discussion on issues like US Securities and Exchange Commission's charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others in alleged bribery and fraud case, Manipur violence and air pollution crisis in the National Capital, Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. Earlier on Sunday, an all-party meeting in the national capital was convened. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had stated that the issues to be addressed during the session will be determined by the respective business advisory committees of both Houses, in consultation with their respective chairs. The Winter session is to begin in the wake of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing significant victories in Haryana in October and Maharashtra, where the party claimed an emphatic win on Sunday. After an underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls where it fell short of the majority mark, the BJP has turned in its best Assembly poll performances in Haryana and Maharashtra. Opposition INDIA bloc has also secured wins in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.
9:36 AM
Parliament winter session LIVE: Lok Sabha members to use digital pens on electronic tabs to mark attendance
Lok Sabha members attending the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday will have the option of marking their attendance using a digital pen on an electronic tab. Electronic tabs will be kept at four counters in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber as part of Speaker Om Birla's initiative to make Parliament paperless. A team of engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be deployed at each counter for technical assistance.
9:28 AM
Parliament winter session LIVE: AAP MP gives suspension of Business Notice for discussion on Adani
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani
9:22 AM
Parliament winter session LIVE: Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani's indicment
Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Monday morning announced that he was set to move for an adjournment motion in the lower house to open up discussion for the Adani indictment matter.
9:05 AM
Opposition to meet, strategise proceedings ahead of Parliament's winter session
Leaders of the INDIA bloc are also planning to meet today in the Parliament House, to discuss the strategy of the opposition. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy, according to sources. The party is also expected to raise the issue of Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani group.
8:58 AM
Parliament session kickstarts today: Waqf bill, Manipur issue, Adani expected to be discussed
Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution day'.
