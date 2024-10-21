Business Standard
Epack Durable secures contract manufacturing deal from Hisense

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Epack Durable announced that Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has entered into a strategic manufacturing alliance with the company.

Hisense has contracted Epack Durable to setup advanced dedicated manufacturing facility in India to produce Hisense range of Air conditioners and Home Appliances using Hisense's proprietary technology & designs.

Through this agreement, Epack Durable will invest in advanced and dedicated production lines for manufacturing Air conditioners & Home Appliances including washing machines, refrigerators and other small domestic appliances.will invest in advanced and dedicated production lines for manufacturing Air conditioners & Home Appliances including washing machines, refrigerators and other small domestic appliances.

EPACK Durable will immediately invest, firstly, in a new manufacturing facility in Sricity (Andhra Pradesh) with a capacity of 1.0 million RACs by Financial Year 27-28, with initial production set to begin in June 2025.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

