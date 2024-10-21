Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Outlook for local economic activity remains resilient says RBI

Outlook for local economic activity remains resilient says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest monthly update that the outlook for domestic economic activity remains resilient buoyed by strong consumption and investment activities. Geopolitical conflicts, uncertain global outlook, volatile global financial markets amidst changing perceptions on monetary policy trajectories, and climate shocks are the key risks to the outlook. Monetary policy remains steadfast on aligning inflation with the target on a durable basis, setting strong foundations for a sustained period of high growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: A pro-grade phone set to get better with AI

Modi, Narendra Modi

India does not believe in 'taken-for-granted' relations, says PM Modi

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI sold $6.49 billion in spot forex market in August, shows bulletin

Bajaj Housing Finance (Photo: X/@NSEIndia)

Latest LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 PAT at Rs 546 cr, revenue from ops at Rs 2,410 cr

Sobhita

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala share pics from pre-wedding ceremony

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon