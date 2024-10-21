Business Standard
Ministry of Labour & Employment Launches eShram - One Stop Solution for Welfare of Unorganised Workers

Ministry of Labour & Employment Launches eShram - One Stop Solution for Welfare of Unorganised Workers

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya launched eShram One Stop Solution in New Delhi today. Mandaviya emphasized the growing trust in the eShram portal, noting, "Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the eShram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative." He said that eShram One Stop Solution will provide seamless access of different Social Security Schemes to the unorganised workers registered on eShram. Mandaviya also highlighted that the primary purpose of the eShram One Stop Solution is to simplify the registration process for unorganised workers and facilitate their access to government welfare schemes.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

