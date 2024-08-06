Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Epic Energy rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.630.58 9 OPM %28.5720.69 -PBDT0.180.12 50 PBT0.140.08 75 NP0.150.09 67
