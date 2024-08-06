Epic Energy standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 0.63 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Epic Energy rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.630.5828.5720.690.180.120.140.080.150.09