Aster DM CEO, Nitish Shetty resigns

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Aster DM Healthcare informed that its chief executive officer (CEO), Dr. Nitish Shetty has tendered his resignation on 5 August 2024, for pursuing an entrepreneurial opportunity.
The firm stated that Shetty has confirmed there are no other reasons for his resignation other than the one specified. He will be relieved from his responsibilities after 90 days of notice period.
Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.29% to Rs 81 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 44.68 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.1% YoY to Rs 1001.87 crore during the quarter.
The scrip declined to close at Rs 368.85 on Monday, 5 August 2024.
