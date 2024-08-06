Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSL standalone net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 163.72 crore
Net profit of BSL rose 1.76% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 163.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales163.72160.42 2 OPM %9.319.38 -PBDT7.627.96 -4 PBT3.223.23 0 NP2.312.27 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

Elon Musk's X to shut San Francisco office, workers to be relocated

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon