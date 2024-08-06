BSL standalone net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 163.72 croreNet profit of BSL rose 1.76% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 163.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales163.72160.42 2 OPM %9.319.38 -PBDT7.627.96 -4 PBT3.223.23 0 NP2.312.27 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content