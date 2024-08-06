BSL standalone net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 163.72 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of BSL rose 1.76% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 163.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.163.72160.429.319.387.627.963.223.232.312.27