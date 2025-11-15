Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 78.72% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Epuja Spiritech reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 78.72% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.47 -79 OPM %-1260.00-53.19 -PBDT-1.24-0.24 -417 PBT-1.24-0.24 -417 NP-1.24-0.24 -417
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content