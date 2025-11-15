Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.58% to Rs 3.86 croreNet loss of Polycon International reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.865.90 -35 OPM %-4.1514.41 -PBDT-0.690.32 PL PBT-1.05-0.02 -5150 NP-1.020 0
