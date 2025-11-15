Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 5.83 croreNet profit of Country Condo's rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.834.99 17 OPM %5.665.41 -PBDT0.340.27 26 PBT0.300.23 30 NP0.210.16 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content