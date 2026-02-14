Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.90% to Rs 9.51 crore

Net profit of Equilateral Enterprises declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.90% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.517.21-7.7800.050.150.030.150.030.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News