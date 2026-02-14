Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales decline 60.91% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Containerway International reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.91% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.0310.31 -61 OPM %0.25-0.68 -PBDT0.02-0.08 LP PBT0.02-0.08 LP NP0.02-0.10 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jagsonpal Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit rises 19.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit declines 58.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Kallam Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

