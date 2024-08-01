Business Standard
Escorts Kubota records 3.6% growth in July tractors sales

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in July 2024 sold 5,769 tractors, registering a growth of 3.6 percent as against 5,570 tractors sold in July 2023.
Domestic tractor sales in July 2024 were at 5,346 tractors, registering a growth of 3.6% as against 5,161 tractors sold in July 2023.
With the monsoon progressing well, continuing Government support including an increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) and increase in sown area of kharif crop, we anticipate rural demand to improve during the festive months.
Export tractor sales in July 2024 were at 423 tractors registering a growth of 3.4 percent as against 409 tractors sold in July 2023
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

