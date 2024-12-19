Business Standard

ESG disclosures for value chain shall now apply from FY26 says SEBI

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
SEBI has stated that it will offer more time for companies to make their environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures and will allow a phased implementation of ESG disclosures of the value chain as it announced ease-of-doing business measures for listed entities regarding their ESG disclosures made in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR). ESG disclosures for value chain shall apply from FY 2025-26 (as against the current requirement of FY 2024- 25) and 'assessment or assurance' thereof shall be applicable from FY 2026-27 (as against the current requirement of FY 2025-26). Providing ESG disclosures for value chain shall be voluntary, instead of the present requirement of comply-and-explain.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

