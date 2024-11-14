Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essar Shipping hits the roof on reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Essar Shipping hits the roof on reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Essar Shipping hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 34.47 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 642.54 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 35.91 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Income from operations was at Rs 147.81 crore in the second quarter of FY25, steeply higher than Rs 11.77 crore reported in same period last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 65.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against pre tax loss of Rs 33.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, total expenses soared 302.64% YoY to Rs 182.64 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 1.99 crore (down 72.51% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 28.15 crore (up 195.38% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On standalone basis, the companys net profit was at Rs 136.21 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.90 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Income from operations was at Rs 5.60 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up 23.07% year on year.

As on 14th November 2024, the companys market cap stood at Rs 713.45 crore.

Essar Shipping is mainly engaged in fleet operating and chartering activities and operates international and coastal voyages.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz

PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants return to winning ways with big win over Bengal

Beauty products, Everyuth, skincare

Top 5 winter skincare routines for your dry skin to keep it healthy

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

imf

Cross-border challenges widen wealth gap between Europe, US: IMF study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon