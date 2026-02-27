EUR/USD extends tight moves amid lax economic sentiment index data

Euro is witnessing tepid action in month end trades. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1817, up marginally on the day as it attempts to hold above 1.1800 mark. Economic cues are lax for the single currency. Eurozone economic confidence weakened in February largely due to the significant drop in sentiment among services providers, survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday. The economic sentiment index slipped to 98.3 in February from 99.3 in the prior month. Steady gains were seen in major European equity indices yesterday, offering some support to the EUR/USD pair. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 107.75, up marginally on the day in very thin movement so far in the session.

