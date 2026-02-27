India's total power installed capacity has crossed 520 GW, more than half is coming from non-fossil sources

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Govt of India has stated that Indias energy transition is not just an aspiration but is an ongoing transformation, anchored with clear targets with decisive decisions. Under the Prime Minister Modis vision, India has set ambitious goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and progressing towards Net Zero by 2070, he added. Addressing the two-day India Energy Transition Summit, organized by FICCI, Naik stated that today, the total power installed capacity has crossed 520 GW with more than half coming from non-fossil sources. Solar capacity has more than tripled in recent years and renewable energy is now mainstream and not marginal. This progress reflects the policy clarity, transparent competitive bidding, expansion of green energy corridors, promotion of ultra mega renewable energy parks, roof top solar through PM Surya Ghar Yojna, agricultural solarization through PM KUSUM Yojna along with strong push for domestic manufacturing, he noted.

