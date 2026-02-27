Friday, February 27, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's total power installed capacity has crossed 520 GW, more than half is coming from non-fossil sources

India's total power installed capacity has crossed 520 GW, more than half is coming from non-fossil sources

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Govt of India has stated that Indias energy transition is not just an aspiration but is an ongoing transformation, anchored with clear targets with decisive decisions. Under the Prime Minister Modis vision, India has set ambitious goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and progressing towards Net Zero by 2070, he added. Addressing the two-day India Energy Transition Summit, organized by FICCI, Naik stated that today, the total power installed capacity has crossed 520 GW with more than half coming from non-fossil sources. Solar capacity has more than tripled in recent years and renewable energy is now mainstream and not marginal. This progress reflects the policy clarity, transparent competitive bidding, expansion of green energy corridors, promotion of ultra mega renewable energy parks, roof top solar through PM Surya Ghar Yojna, agricultural solarization through PM KUSUM Yojna along with strong push for domestic manufacturing, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GMDC inks MoU with NTPC to explore coal, lignite gasification opportunities

GMDC inks MoU with NTPC to explore coal, lignite gasification opportunities

ICRA reaffirms AU Small Finance Bank's long-term rating at 'AA'

ICRA reaffirms AU Small Finance Bank's long-term rating at 'AA'

INR under stress, market eyes release of India's Q3 GDP data

INR under stress, market eyes release of India's Q3 GDP data

Nearly 95% of India's trade by volume and around 70% by value is handled through ports

Nearly 95% of India's trade by volume and around 70% by value is handled through ports

SEBI broadens MF categories. introduces life cycle fund

SEBI broadens MF categories. introduces life cycle fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict