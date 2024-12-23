Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short positions

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short positions

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 65895 contracts in the data reported through December 17, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 9678 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karnataka Bank appoints Head of Internal Audit and Chief of Internal Vigilance

Karnataka Bank appoints Head of Internal Audit and Chief of Internal Vigilance

Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks slide

IREDA wins three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards

IREDA wins three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon