IREDA wins three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has been honoured with three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards ceremony, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi today. The company won Gold Awards in the Mini Ratna category for Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability. Additionally, IREDA received the Silver Award for Operational Performance Excellence."
