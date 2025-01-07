Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators stay net short

Euro currency speculators stay net short

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 69564 contracts in the data reported through December 31, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 1057 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Equinox India hits the roof on NCLAT merger approval with Embassy Group

One Mobikwik reports net loss of Rs 3 cr in Q2 FY25

Axis Bank allots 86,996 equity shares under ESOP

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Caplin Point gains after receiving EIR report from USFDA for Tamil Nadu facility

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

