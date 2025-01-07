Business Standard

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

K E C International Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd and KPI Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2025.

ITI Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 491.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

K E C International Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 1129.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23450 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd crashed 4.42% to Rs 252.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd plummeted 4.31% to Rs 8429.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4673 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd shed 3.23% to Rs 504.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60355 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

