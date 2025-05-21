Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro hits two week against US dollar, EUR/INR near 97 mark

Euro hits two week against US dollar, EUR/INR near 97 mark



Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Euro gained against the US dollar today as supportive data on the external front supported the currency. EUR/USD pair moved up to a two-week high of 1.1370 before pulling back modestly and currently trades at $1.1335, up 0.38% on the day. Data out yesterday showed that the euro area current account surplus rose to a nine-month high in March on rising goods trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday. The current account surplus rose to EUR 51 billion in March from EUR 41 billion in February. This was the highest in nine months. Meanwhile, lack of major US economic data and some worries over US budget bill and federal deficit weighed on the US dollar, in turn keeping Euro well supported. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 96.96, up 0.60% on the day after falling near 96.80 mark earlier in the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

