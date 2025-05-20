Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Doms Inds Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Doms Industries reported 7.23% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.44 crore in Q4 FY25 as against 45.17 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 26% YoY to Rs 508.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 68.64 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 9.02% from Rs 62.96 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew by 16.2% YoY to Rs 88.3 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.3% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 18.8% recorded in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.12% to Rs 202.34 crore on a 24.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,912.63 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries, said, We are pleased to report a resilient performance in FY 2025, achieved amidst a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty and evolving market dynamics. Our continued focus on execution and operational discipline has helped us deliver an encouraging revenue growth of nearly 25%. This growth was supported by steady performance across our core categories, the launch of new products, and the smooth integration of Uniclan. In recognition of this performance, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.15 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

As we remain committed to our long-term vision, we continue to invest in expanding our product portfolio, scaling our capacities, and strengthening our market presence. The board-approved acquisition of a 51% stake in Super Treads Private Limited - a Siliguri-based paper stationery company - aligns well with this strategy. It will enhance our production capabilities in the paper stationery segment and improve our ability to serve the growing demand in East India.

Looking ahead, while we remain watchful of external uncertainties, we are optimistic about a gradual recovery in domestic demand. In FY 2026, we aim to maintain our double-digit growth trajectory, underpinned by planned capacity enhancements in scholastic stationery, office supplies, and paper stationery. With our 44-acre land parcel construction underway in full swing, with anticipated possession of the first building by Q3 FY26 and the beginning of commercial production slated for Q4 FY26, we're poised to sustain our growth momentum, leveraging the expanded capacities. Building on a focused growth strategy and strong business fundamentals, we will continue to drive value creation through prudent, profitable initiatives that position us well for the future.

DOMS Industries is one of Indias largest stationery and art products companies. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of well-designed, quality stationery and art products, categorized into categories that include scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, kits and combos, office supplies, hobby and craft, and fine art products.

The counter tumbled 8.17% YoY to Rs 2,567.95 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HT Media hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Hindalco Industries to acquire MIL Mines and Mineral Resources

Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves expansion of bed capacity of MSSH Nagpur

Board of Hindalco Industries approves acquisition of EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

