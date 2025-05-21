Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics and Yoshindo Inc. launch Ustekinumab Biosimilar in Japan

Biocon Biologics and Yoshindo Inc. launch Ustekinumab Biosimilar in Japan

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, announced today that its commercial partner in Japan, Yoshindo Inc., has launched Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection [YD], a biosimilar to the reference product Stelara (ustekinumab). The biosimilar ustekinumab, developed and manufactured by Biocon Biologics, is commercialized and marketed in Japan by Yoshindo Inc.

Ustekinumab, a monoclonal antibody, is approved for the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

In April 2024, the Company entered into a settlement and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) to commercialize Ustekinumab in Japan upon regulatory approval. Biocon Biologics' biosimilar Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection [YD] was approved by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan in December 2024.

 

Biocon Biologics has already launched Ustekinumab in the United States and Europe in February 2025 to help patients manage their chronic conditions.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

