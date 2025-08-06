Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.91% to Rs 5.39 croreNet profit of Euro Leder Fashion rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.91% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.393.21 68 OPM %-0.930.62 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.080.03 167 NP0.050.02 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content