Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 67.91% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.91% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.393.21 68 OPM %-0.930.62 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.080.03 167 NP0.050.02 150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

