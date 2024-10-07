Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro net long speculative positions ease near 2 week low

Euro net long speculative positions ease near 2 week low

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped back to a near two week low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 55327 contracts in the data reported through October 01, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 16371 net long contracts.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

