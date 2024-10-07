Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTNL hits the floor after SBI declares term loan account as NPA

MTNL hits the floor after SBI declares term loan account as NPA

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) was locked in an lower circuit of 5% to Rs 52.14 after the State Bank of India (SBI) downgraded the company's term loan account to a non-performing asset (NPA) due to non-payment of dues.

Shares of State Bank of India slipped 3.36% to settle at Rs 769.80 on the BSE.

The State Bank of India has classified MTNLs term loan agreement as a Non-performing Asset (NPA) due to overdue instalment and interest payments. The total outstanding amount is Rs 325.53 crore, of which Rs 281.62 crore in overdue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank has requested MTNL to pay the overdue amount immediately to regularize the account and avoid a penal interest rate. Additionally, the bank has sought clarification regarding the status of the governments plan to pay MTNL dues and the land monetization plan.

 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 773.46 crore in Q1 FY25 from net loss of Rs 851.93 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.8% YoY to Rs 183.85 in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SpaceX rocket, rocket launch

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary; fears grow over Mideast

IAF, Indian Air Force, Air Force Day, IAF Chennai

Chennai IAF Air Show 2024: Poor planning or dehydration to blame?

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

India to award leases to top up strategic oil reserves amid Gulf tensions

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K Assembly election 2024: When and where to catch the results live

Milan Partani, General Manager, User Growth, Meesho

Tier-IV cities boost Meesho's festive sale; total orders increase 40%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon