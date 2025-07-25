Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Eveready Industries India Ltd has added 35.72% over last one month compared to 1.33% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

Eveready Industries India Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 436.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.23% to quote at 20409.28. The index is up 1.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd increased 0.86% and Avanti Feeds Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.24 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Eveready Industries India Ltd has added 35.72% over last one month compared to 1.33% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19135 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 504.9 on 22 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 272.8 on 09 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon