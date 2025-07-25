Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

JSW Neo Energy (JSW Neo), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 230 MW ISTS connected Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) under the SECI FDRE Tranche IV scheme.

This marks the Company's first PPA for a FDRE project. The agreement has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.98 per kWh.

With this, the Company's total under-construction capacity stands at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.2 GW. JSW Energy remains well positioned to achieve its strategic target of 30 GW installed generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2025 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2025 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon