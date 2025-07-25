Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

INR fell in opening trades against the dollar on Friday tracking a bounce back in dollar overseas following mixed US economic data. Data from the United States revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped below forecasts, suggesting a strong labour market. However, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory, signaling weakness. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields rose with the 10-year Treasury note climbing three basis points up to 4.416% and the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenbacks performance against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.24% at 97.36. Investors now await the US Durable Goods Orders for June, which is due later on Friday. Meanwhile, rebound in international oil prices and likely muted open to local equities are adding further pressure on the domestic unit. The domestic currency opened at Rs 86.59 per dollar and pulled back slightly to 86.56 so far during the day. This was in comparison to previous close at 86.40. Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday as investors fret over stalled India-U.S. trade deal, slowing earnings growth and continued selling by foreign portfolio investors.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Muted opening on the cards; FII selling continues unabated

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon