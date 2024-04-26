Business Standard
Exide Industries invests Rs 5.34 cr in Clean Max Arcadia (SPV)

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Exide Industries had entered into an agreement for acquiring 26% equity stake in "Clean Max Arcadia", a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) promoted and incorporated by Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for generation and supply of solar power at its Bawal factory in Haryana.
The Company has invested a sum of Rs. 5,34,33,929/- in the SPV company towards acquisition of 26% equity shareholding and the allotment of equity shares against the said investment was done on 25 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

