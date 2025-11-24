Exide Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 367.8, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Exide Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 367.8, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 3.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27537.85, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.42 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 366.95, down 2.11% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 14.14% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 30.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
