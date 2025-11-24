Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Embassy Developments launches six new project in North Bengaluru

Embassy Developments launches six new project in North Bengaluru

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Embassy Developments will launch six new residential projects valued at Rs 10,300 crore in North Bengaluru, reinforcing its strong growth trajectory for FY26.

Among the upcoming launches are two premium RERA-approved residential developments, Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Verde Phase II, within the landmark integrated township of Embassy Springs. Embassy Greenshore will offer a differentiated collection of 800+ apartments across 2, 3, and 4 BHK configurations, featuring larger layouts, superior specifications, and elevated finishes. Building on the exceptional response to the fully booked Phase I, Embassy Verde Phase II will give homebuyers another opportunity to unlock value and be part of the North Bengaluru growth story.

 

Another key launch planned for FY26 is a new residential development in Hebbal. Located adjacent to the iconic, sold-out Embassy Lake Terraces, this 10-acre development will comprise 600+ premium residences in 3 BHK (medium and large) and 4 BHK formats for buyers preferring contemporary and more space-efficient residences.

In addition to the expansive North Bengaluru footprint, the company will also unveil two projects including an invite-only villa community and a premium villa project, together covering 116 acres, planned for launch this year.

Together, these projects represent ~5.6 million sq. ft. of development potential in North Bengaluru, across premium apartments and villas, strengthening Embassy's position in the city's residential market.

The company also recorded a complete sell-out of Embassy Paradiso, its luxury plotted development within Embassy Springs, with pre-sales of approximately Rs 204 crore.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

