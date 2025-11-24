Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares tumble

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with limited cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,050 mark. Realty stocks extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 75.76 points or 0.09% to 85,156.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 34.10 points or 0.13% to 26,035.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.91%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,254 shares rose and 2,895 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.12% to 895.45. The index tumbled 5.28% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 3.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.64%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.5%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.82%), Godrej Properties (down 1.74%), Sobha (down 1.25%), Lodha Developers (down 0.85%), DLF (down 0.48%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.07%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.11% to 6.553 as compared with the previous close of 6.560.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.2700 compared with its close of 89.6650 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement slipped 0.65% to Rs 1,23,350.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 100.15.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.15% to 4.057.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 27 cents or 0.43% to $62.29 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dilip Buildcon added 2.93% after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the National Aluminium Company (NALCO), a Government of India enterprise, worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Varroc Engineering added 1.06% after it secured a significant new order from an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to supply critical high-voltage electronics for its e-powertrain portfolio.

India and Canada to fast-track trade negotiations

Coforge launches AI native delivery platform Forge-X

Embassy Developments launches six new project in North Bengaluru

Eurogrip showcases its products at two major trade shows in Mexico and Sri Lanka

Bondada receives ICAT certification for BLDC Hub Motor 6 Inch for Tricycles

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

